Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $31.71

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,429,000 after acquiring an additional 255,497 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

