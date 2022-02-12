Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Shares of AMG opened at $142.48 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $132.62 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

