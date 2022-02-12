Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $65.67

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Greif by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,091. Greif has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

