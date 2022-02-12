Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $108.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 1,845,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,750,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.