Analysts Set Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Price Target at €114.55

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.55 ($131.66).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($95.40) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($136.78) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($133.33) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ETR:RHM traded up €0.92 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €96.94 ($111.43). 248,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.61. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($87.68) and a 12-month high of €95.24 ($109.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

