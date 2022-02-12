Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $53.42

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SIX traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 1,821,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 2.42.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

