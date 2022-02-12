Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Target Price at $10.60

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.