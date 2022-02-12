Analyzing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.97% People’s United Financial 30.32% 8.51% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.25 $154.66 million $0.90 23.37 People’s United Financial $1.99 billion 4.50 $604.90 million $1.38 15.19

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastern Bankshares and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 People’s United Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $19.31, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Eastern Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.