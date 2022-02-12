Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLBK. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

CLBK opened at $21.52 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

