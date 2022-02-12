Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

