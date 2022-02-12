Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 0.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $128.28 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.