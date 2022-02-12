Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 3,103 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $164.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

