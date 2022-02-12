Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as low as C$7.65. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 162,072 shares changing hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Andrew Peller to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

