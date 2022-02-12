Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NLY opened at $7.37 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.