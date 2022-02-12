Annmarie T. Hagan Sells 610 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.35. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.