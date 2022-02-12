Annmarie T. Hagan Sells 610 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.35. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

