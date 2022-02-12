Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,378.89 ($18.65).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,366.50 ($18.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,355.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405.95. The company has a market cap of £13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.