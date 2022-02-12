Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,378.89 ($18.65).
Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,366.50 ($18.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,355.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405.95. The company has a market cap of £13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.