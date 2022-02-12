Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,835 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 7.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Apartment Income REIT worth $43,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of AIRC opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.