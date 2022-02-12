Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.