Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 343,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,047. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

