Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 316,465 shares of company stock worth $395,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.