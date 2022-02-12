Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 380.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,586. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

