ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.90.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.64.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

