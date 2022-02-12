ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

