Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 5th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $46.56. 2,743,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

