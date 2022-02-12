Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arconic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arconic by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

