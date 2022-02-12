Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.19 million and the lowest is $28.26 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $105.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $107.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $142.92 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $147.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

ASC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 178,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.