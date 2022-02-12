Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

