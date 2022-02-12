Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. 1,285,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

