Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.31 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.32.
About Ares Strategic Mining
