Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.31 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.32.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc engages in the producing fluorspar mine in the United States. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

