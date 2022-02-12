Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.03 Million

Brokerages expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to post sales of $64.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.73 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $300.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.
ARIS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 182,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.89.
