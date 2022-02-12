Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

AHH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 485,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,720. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 76,943 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

