Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.