Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $344,000 Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 78.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TIM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIMB. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

