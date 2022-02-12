Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 12,509 MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 23.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.