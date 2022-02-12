Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 166,858 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.