Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,996 Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 45.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atento were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATTO. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atento alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATTO. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ATTO stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. Atento S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.