Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $238,000 Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 147.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.24%. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

