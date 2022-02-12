Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $374,000 Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

