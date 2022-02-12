Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $161.56 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.