ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASX. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

ASX stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $19,718,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

