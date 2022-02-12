ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,450

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,684.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

