Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.19

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.19 and traded as low as $56.02. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 64,041 shares trading hands.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.