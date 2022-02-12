Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$7.60 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

