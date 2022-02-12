Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.59 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 996,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

