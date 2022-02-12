Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.91. 877,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.04 and its 200 day moving average is $412.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.40 and a 12 month high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

