Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 954,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,157. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

