Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 193 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.01. 762,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

