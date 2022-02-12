Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $101.34 on Friday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

