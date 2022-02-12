Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

Avaya stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

