AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $13.71 Average PT from Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. 455,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

